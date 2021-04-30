She's One of a Kind: Get Creative With Your Gifting This Mother's Day

Photo : Monkey Business Images ( Shutterstock )

What type of mom do have? If she’s a great one, the question isn’t whether she’s biological, adoptive, bonus, spiritual, or chosen (We see you, house mothers!); a great one has a vital role in creating the person you are—and loves you unconditionally through all your growing pains. Chances are, she cherished every arts and craft project you brought home from school—and may even still have them; so when it comes to choosing what to get the woman who gave you everything, why not get creative? We have a few ideas that may help!