So, Did You Dress Up? The World May Be Ending, but These Celebs Didn't Let That Stop Halloween!

I know, I know...between the terror of living in the epicenter of a global pandemic and the justifiable fear of voter suppression—or worse, no immediate escape from the horror film that has been a Trump presidency—Halloween hit different this year. I mean, who needs it when we’re living in an actual nightmare?



But as I reminded you last Big Beauty Tuesday, while some doomed souls are trying their best to steal the election, we can’t let them steal our joy. Apparently, several celebs and influencers agreed; as previously covered over the weekend, more than a few decided to spend their increased downtime dressing up this year. This, of course, included model Tabria Majors, who shut down social media in the style of Queen Bey herself, staging a now-viral full-scale retrospective tribute to one of the best to ever do Halloween (and a whole gang of other entertainment-related things).

But Majors wasn’t the only social media star turning up this Halloween—or making some major costume changes. Take, for instance, Lizzo, who decided to assuage our disappointment in not seeing her guest star in Cardi and Meg’s “WAP” video, making a poolside cameo of her own in a pool-printed catsuit with ears and tail, literally embodying “Wet Ass Pussy.”

Lizzo also took us “down in the valley where the girls get naked”—P-Valley, that is. Lizzo made an ideal Uncle Clifford (fan and all), while a bevy of friends (including longtime creative director Quinn Wilson, hairstylist Shelby Swain and makeup artist Alexx Mayo) played the cast of scantily clad dancers at the Pynk.

Then, there was Lizzo’s nod to the current election, in which the outspoken voting advocate became the twerking fly on the wall Mike Pence’s head to let us know that she had indeed already cast her vote for Biden.



Who else channeled the fly who won the vice-presidential debate? Janelle Monáe, who dubbed herself a “#flyboss” as she prepared for her first sit-down interview. “Honestly this has all been a whirlwind,” she joked on Instagram, hashtagging her post #fliesfordemocracy.

Ciara continued her reign over Halloween; after giving us her renditions of Cardi, Meg, and Nicki (basically, the current female rap trifecta) earlier in the weekend, she and Russell Wilson channeled Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson to close out the holiday, giving us welcome throwback vibes.



Also a throwback? The gorgeous Ryan Destiny paying tribute to an equally gorgeous young Lauryn Hill; an homage so simple and stunning, we wholeheartedly agree with Destiny that “This was very necessary.” (No, seriously—more, please.)

Speaking of gorgeous, Zoë Kravitz may have won the role of Catwoman (and also may have sat Halloween out this year), but Normani stole the cat burglar’s thunder with her perfectly rendered costume—complete with a cat as an accessory.

Who else went the sexy superhero route? Saweetie, who shape-shifted her way into the X-Men franchise as Mystique “Criptique,” alongside an also blue-skinned Quavo as Beast.

Winnie Harlow also went the film anti-heroine route, slamming it up as both Dorothy Dandridge as Carmen Jones (complete with a Harry Belafonte stand-in) and as The Bride of Frankenstein (with an appropriately towering Frank).

Another madcap movie tribute came from The Weeknd, who looks nothing like Eddie Murphy but nearly identical to Murphy’s iconic Sherman Klump of The Nutty Professor. That’s chemistry for you.



Speaking of chemistry, they say the family that plays together, stays together, and on the heels of calling off their second separation and pending divorce, Cardi B and Offset’s family did just that. While there was no Black-ish-style family theme going this year, all three members of the immediate Cephus clan dressed up, with Offset clearly feeling himself as “The Mask” from Jim Carrey’s now-classic 1994 film...

While adorable Kulture Kiari, now 2, dressed as Wonder Woman, reminding us that girl power is made that much better by Black girl magic...

And lastly, Cardi B—who has never shied away from an incredible costume but won raves across social media this year, donning a sexy yet surreal custom-made costume created by tailor Baba Jagne to embody Medusa (including a gold snake headdress, bikini and jewelry by longtime collaborator Laurel DeWitt, who also created Kulture’s miniature Wonder Woman body armor).

Scared of snakes? Well, the Invasion of Privacy has never shied away from being extra, so she accordingly gave an extra look for good measure, debuting her take on Marvel’s Scarlet Witch on Sunday.

Of course, while we know Cardi loves “bloody shoes,” we also know she voted blue this year—and these seats up for grabs ain’t gonna win themselves. So stop gawking at all the Halloween glamour, because the real trick-or-treat is still yet to come. If you haven’t already, VOTE!