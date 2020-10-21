Sole Food: The Black-on-Black Footwear Collab Between Pyer Moss and Brother Vellies Makes Its Debut

Brother Vellies Creative Director Aurora James, left; Pyer Moss Creative Director Kerby Jean-Raymond. Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images ) , Angela Weiss/AFP ( Getty Images )

In the lexicon of “boy-meets-girl” romances, there is one love rarely explored: our love of shoes (foot fetishes notwithstanding). We also love nothing more than a Black fashion moment, so the long-awaited release of the collaboration between two of our favorite labels—Brother Vellies and Pyer Moss—which walked the runway during Pyer Moss’ epic presentation at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre in September 2019 is the pick-me-up we so desperately need in a very dark year.

Granted, it’s been over a year since we first caught a glimpse of this collaboration. But our interest was once again piqued when Zendaya appeared in the September 2020 cover story for InStyle, stalking across a rooftop in a tunic and matching boots printed with vibrant artwork by recently exonerated artist Richard Phillips. Per Pyer Moss, “the styles pay homage to the creativity, strength, and attitude of the Godmother of Rock-n-Roll, Sister Rosetta Tharpe”—giving new meaning to the phrase “paint it Black.”

Those boots are the hero piece of a collection which includes color-blocked, winged stilettos, tidy, rock-and-roll-ready Chelsea boots, and high-heeled sock booties emblazoned with the Pyer Moss logo (to let ‘em know who got you on the good foot). And while we’d never recommend reckless spending (who are we kidding—pandemic retail therapy is real) should you have the discretionary budget (or just feel inclined to treat yourself, which, given the year we’ve had thus far, no judgments), the Brother Vellies by Pyer Moss will be available on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 12 pm ET.