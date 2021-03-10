Spotify Unveils EQUAL Initiative to Amplify Women Creators, Push for Gender Equity In Audio

Photo : Shutterstock ( Shutterstock )

As you should be well aware of by now, March is Women’s History Month. So to help commemorate such a glorious occasion, Spotify has launched EQUAL: a major global initiative dedicated to both fostering equity for women in audio and celebrating their invaluable contributions to the culture.



Advertisement

Through a collection of activations, curated content experiences, and global partnerships, Spotify’s EQUAL will highlight the female recording artists, podcasters, and entertainers whose voices have helped shape the world we live in today.

Here’s what this campaign will entail:

The introduction of EQUAL Hub

Over 200 of Spotify’s flagship playlists will feature women on their playlist covers to amplify awareness on the platform. Behold Queen Jazmine Sullivan in all of her sonic glory:

Image : Courtesy of Spotify

Some of Spotify’s non-profit partners, such as Girls Make Beats She Is The Music Color of Change GLAAD

The introduction of WOMN

The creation of the new invite-only EQUAL Board, which is comprised of 15 organizations throughout the world that will work together to make the audio industry more fair and equitable for women creators. Each participant will receive a one-time grant.

Encouraging Spotify users to listen to more women-created content and encourage them to share their own recommendations with social share cards.

And those who believe Spotify’s commitment to supporting women creators concludes at the end of March, you’re in for a rude awakening. In April, they’ll be launching the EQUAL music program, which fosters a more equitable playing field for women, in 50 countries. They’ll also bolster their efforts with their Sound Up and EQL programs to continue to provide new opportunities to women creators in audio.

For more info on everything Spotify’s EQUAL campaign has in store, check out their blog.