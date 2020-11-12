SquadStyle: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley's Style Advice for Rep.-Elect Cori Bush Is Our New Favorite Political Agenda

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., left, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. during a hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Photo : Alex Brandon ( AP )

Remember not that long ago (read: two weeks ago, and throughout the two years before that), when Republicans had nothing better to do than obstruct justice and play fashion police, with freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—she of the red lipstick and Vanity Fair covers—as one of their favorite targets?

Advertisement

Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t shy about clapping back—then or now. And while those same Republicans are now busy obstructing a presidential transition while still spouting nonsense (I believe they call it “fake news”), the representative from the Bronx, N.Y. handily won her reelection to the House, as did her fellow members of “the Squad,” Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). Now a sophomore congresswoman well-accustomed to being both on the floor of the House and in the spotlight, Ocasio-Cortez is also well-primed to give advice to another upstart entering the House in January, history-making freshman, Rep.-elect Cori Bush (D-Mo.).

Advertisement

Bush may be ready to lead Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, but on social media, The Root 100 2020 honoree and former nurse shared a hangup familiar to any of us who’ve had to build a business-ready wardrobe virtually overnight, tweeting:

The reality of being a regular person going to Congress is that it’s really expensive to get the business clothes I need for the Hill. So I’m going thrift shopping tomorrow. Should I do a fashion show?

While several of Bush’s followers stepped up with encouragement, Ocasio-Cortez was at the ready with reassurance on building a congressional wardrobe. “Thrifting, renting, and patience as you get your closet together sis,” she advised, adding The Glow Up-endorsed advice that a “[c]apsule wardrobe will be your best friend” and recommending some online thrifting. What’s more, the co-sponsor of the Green New Deal noted: “all these practices are very sustainable and good for the planet!”

Advertisement

Fellow Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) eagerly co-signed, warning Bush against “overthinking it.”

“When ppl used to tell me what I needed for a Congressional wardrobe. My response was ‘I’m a Congresswoman- if I wear it, it’s Congressional,’” Hayes tweeted. “My go-to is thrift shopping, otherwise I feel like I’m in a uniform.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ocasio-Cortez also lauded her friend, Rep. Pressley’s “accessory game.” Once tagged into the conversation, Pressley then came through in true Squad fashion with the beauty tips—since we know C-Span doesn’t come with filter—and she was full of budget-friendly drugstore love. “[F]or all those media hits, don’t sleep on the lashes or HD make up products at CVS,” she advised Bush. “Black Opal, NYX, Wet N Wild are the truth!”

Advertisement

Since Pressley is well known for a flawless beat, we’re now scrambling to CVS to try out her recommendations. No word yet on whether Bush will become the newest member of the Squad, but what we’re really here for is all this congressional solidarity. This is a political agenda we can get behind and welcome positive energy in a moment when much of Congress has anything but—no fake news necessary.