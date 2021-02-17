Stiff Where?! Blue Ivy Has Never Seen a Ceiling In Her Whole Life—Which Is Why She's So Icy Park

Blue Ivy in Ivy Park “Icy Park” ad Screenshot : YouTube

What’s better than a brown skin girl simply being the best thing in the world? A brown skin girl who won’t hesitate to let you know she’s the best thing in the world.

Cue Blue Ivy, the illustrious daughter of Beyoncé Knowles Carter and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. Naturally, the 9-year-old has appeared in an ad for Beyoncé’s latest Adidas x Ivy Park winter collection dubbed “Icy Park.” Since we’re talking about Blue Ivy here, it’s basically an eponymous editorial spread! While browsing Twitter on Wednesday, we all started seeing a bunch of screenshots and clips with Blue whipping her hair back and forth wearing the latest chilly fits.

Advertisement

Who first gifted us with this video? Nope, not Beyoncé. Not even the Ivy Park official Instagram page. It was none other than Blue Ivy’s biggest fan, her own grandmother Tina Knowles Lawson.



G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

“My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park,” Mrs. Knowles Lawson wrote in the caption. “Swing your hair Blue!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said “I ‘m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you”I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!!”

Advertisement

This tracks. As expected Black Twitter...Black Twitter’d. Some pointed out the obvious—which was making sure those hateful humans who dared to criticize Blue’s hair as a tot knew what was up. It’s healthy and thriving in all of its many beautiful forms—whether that’s pressed, braided, nappy or curls. Just like Blue being the perfect person chosen to narrate the audiobook for Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love, this is a full circle moment in Black girl joy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By the way, I’ll be signing a petition to receive an Ivy Park influencer box in the mail signed by Blue Ivy. She can put it next to Beyoncé’s name on the letter that comes with the boxes that have already been sent out.



Icy Park drops on Feb. 19.