Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Alexi McCammond Wants to Be Held Accountable for Previous Anti-Asian and Homophobic Tweets

Alexi McCammond speaks onstage during day 2 of Politicon 2019 on October 27, 2019. Photo : Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon ( Getty Images )

Following up on an internal email sent to Teen Vogue staff earlier this week, incoming editor-in-chief Alexi McCammond has published an expanded letter addressed to the Teen Vogue “community, staff, readers, writers, photographers, content creators and friends.”

As we recently reported, the 27-year-old newly appointed editorial lead was called out after a series of anti-Asian and homophobic tweets she made in 2011 resurfaced.

“This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life, in large part because of the intense pain I know my words and my announcement have caused so many of you,” McCammond wrote in the letter, posted to Twitter on Thursday evening. “As I’ve been having a number of conversations internally with the staff and others outside of Condé Nast, I’ve also been watching, reading and listening to so many of your concerns that you’ve raised. I’ve apologized for my past racist and homophobic tweets and will reiterate that there’s no excuse for perpetuating those awful stereotypes in any way.”



Additionally, McCammond noted that she is dedicated to making sure she plays a part in changing the systemic erasure of members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community when it comes to having “critical conversations around race, racism, justice and equality.” Providing a further promise to supplement her apology, McCammond requested to be held accountable moving forward and announced an upcoming editorial plan to support the AAPI community.

“In the coming weeks, I’ll be putting together and sharing a more comprehensive plan about Teen Vogue’s editorial commitment to uplifting and and reflecting true complexities and beauties of the AAPI community. I’m heartened by the conversations I’ve had thus far with AAJA and other industry leaders who are willing to help me think through how I will begin implementing lasting, longterm, critical changes to our coverage and who share my desire to ensure that we remain a safe and inclusive workplace.”