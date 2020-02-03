Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Events

The 2020 #BAFTAsSoWhite, but We Were Still Rooting for Everybody Black on the Red Carpet

Maiysha Kai
Filed to:RED CARPET STYLE
Jodie Turner-Smith poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards in London on February 2, 2020.
Photo: Tolga Akmen (AFP via Getty Images)

Oh, Awards Season 2020. You have been, for the most part, a sadly predictable parade of white talent celebrating other white talents and, well, as Joaquin Phoenix noted while accepting his award at the 73rd annual British Academy of Film and Television Awards (better known as the BAFTAs), that’s on y’all.

But like Maya Angelou said, “and still, [we] rise,” and we most certainly rose to the occasion again on Sunday night, giving some much-needed color to the mostly lily-white proceedings. And while we may not have been large in number, we were big on presence, showing up in some of the best looks of the night—which frankly, have been what we’ve most looked forward to this year, given the pool of nominees.

Advertisement

If, like us, you’re rooting for everybody black whether they’re nominated or not, enjoy the brief but stylish black presence on this year’s BAFTAs red carpet. (And if you don’t know some of these folks, no worries; no doubt they’ll be using an American accent on a screen near you soon. *wink*)

Maiysha Kai

Maiysha Kai is Managing Editor of The Glow Up and your average Grammy-nominated goddess next door. Minneapolis born, Chicago bred, New York built. Nuance is her superpower.

