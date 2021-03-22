The Chocolate Drop: Telfar Continues World Domination With His Can't-Stop-Won't-Stop 'Bag Security' Campaign

This is a Telfar Clemens appreciation post. As of Monday morning, the CFDA Award-winning designer’s little (or large) shopping bag that could was once again breaking the internet—and proving that Telfar not only knows how to set a trend, but also sustain one.

Advertisement

How do we know? While many of us were struggling to wake up for work this Monday morning, just as many were wide awake with fingers poised in hopes of snagging one of the designer’s coveted logo bags—nicknamed the “Brooklyn Birkin”—in Chocolate, the latest in his ongoing rotation of drops called the “Bag Security Program (II).” The model is simple, yet ingenious—as well as far more sustainable than traditional releases: a first-come-first-serve, non-refundable pre-order of a limited number of available bags, released at timed intervals in all sizes in a chosen color.



“This is a way to both support us, buy direct, and GUARANTEE yourself a bag,” Telfar’s site explains. Of course, it doesn’t exactly guarantee you’ll get what you want when you want it. This morning, the Chocolate drop disappeared within minutes.

Advertisement

Wondering what makes a Brooklyn Birkin so special? Aside from the fact that they’re one of the most affordable yet covetable designer bags on the market ($150-$257), we’d have to say it’s the winking quality of the utilitarian yet almost pop-artish quality of the faux leather totes embossed with Telfar’s logo, made in a full spectrum of shades. (A boon for those devotees intent on collecting the entire range—and there are many).

Advertisement

But truly, the credit belongs to Telfar himself; perhaps less due to the design of the bag than the designer’s uncanny ability to create and keep the buzz going (after all, he may be new to many, but he’s been in business for over 15 years and counting). This past weekend, he literally upped the ante, skywriting his logo in the skies of New York City and Los Angeles and challenging followers to post their reactions, promising a free bag to the 50 best posts from each market.

Advertisement

But really, what we love is the Blackity-Black ingenuity of it all from a designer who has never shied away from centering Blackness in his brand. So while we may not be able to add to our own collection of Telfar shopping bags anytime soon (the next drop isn’t until 5/30), we can’t help but appreciate the hustle—and the well-deserved success.