The Fenty Effect May Soon Go to Our Heads: Rihanna Has Reportedly Filed a Trademark for 'Fenty Hair'

Never let it be said The Glow Up can’t spot an emerging trend. Back in January 2019, as Rihanna was debuting her first Valentine’s Day collection for Savage x Fenty, we wrote about the bad gal’s growing fashion and lifestyle empire, writing:

We’re just waiting for her to slap her name and visage on a haircare collection, some wine labels (Bad Gal Wines, anyone?), and a line of healthy but scrumptious munchies simply called “Snacks” and she’ll pretty much sponsor our entire lives.

Well, color us trend forecasters, because by August 2020, Rihanna was rumored to have filed trademarks for kitchen-themed goods. On Thursday, just over a week after the musician and mogul debuted sexy new “curtain bangs” in her spring Savage campaign, another prediction was fulfilled as Refinery29 was among several outlets to report that Rih’s company Roraj Trade LLC had indeed filed a trademark application for “Fenty Hair.”

Seriously, though: Is this really any surprise from a star who changes her hair like Savage lingerie sets? In fact, the only surprise here is that the application reportedly wasn’t filed until March 3 of this year. Based on those documents (which we can corroborate), R29 suggests “the prospective Fenty Hair line could include shampoo, hair relaxing, straightening, and waving stylers, bleach and color products, and even hair glitter.”

That sounds about Rih—and we’ll take some clip-in curtain bangs too, thankyouverymuch. But since it wasn’t exactly a leap to see this coming, what took so long?

As R29 points out (and The Glow up previously reported), these findings surfaced just a few weeks after Rihanna and LVMH announced they’d be pumping the brakes on her luxury line, Fenty Maison. At the time, LVMH stated it “remains invested in the ‘Fenty ecosystem’—with an ongoing focus on developing the remaining entities”—meaning Rih can divert her attention and those resources elsewhere. (Some fans might fear anywhere other than that long-awaited ninth album.)

That said, this is Rihanna we’re talking about, and somehow we doubt she’d be filing a trademark if there wasn’t already some early product development in progress. If we were to forecast a bit further, we might surmise that Fenty Hair will be gracing the shelves of your local Sephora sooner than later. When that happens, we’ll likely hop on that trend, too.