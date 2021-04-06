The Funk Boutique: Building Legacies in Fashion and Beauty

The Funk Boutique: Building Legacies in Fashion and Beauty

British Vogue May 2021 Covers
Photo: Mikael Jansson

Well before she became a world-renowned actress, something was taken from the woman we’ve long known as “Thandie Newton”––the “W” in her name. It started when she was in school and continued when her name was misprinted in the credits of her debut role, Flirtation; now, she’s reclaimed it. “That’s my name. It’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine,” she recently told Glamour magazine. 

From Beloved to Mission Impossible to Westworld, Newton has been blessing screens with grace, poise and her powerhouse talent for decades––and is also gracing the cover of British Vogue this May. There, she also reflects on the reclaiming of her name, properly spelled “Thandiwe,” and its meaning, heritage and story behind the dropping of the “W.”.

The common thread of British Vogue’s May edition is “legacy,” and Newton graces not one, but two covers. The subscriber’s cover finds her bathed in red light and perched delicately on a stool, wearing a sparkling bow-embellished top and ruffled miniskirt by Isabel Marant and a delicately woven pair of hoops from Messika. Her long nails and long hair are styled to compliment the smoky and sultry feel of the shoot.

Another legacy-worthy moment? Newton is the first to wear Kim Jones’s debut Fendi couture collection on the cover. The black silk cady gown features a pearl-embroidered bodice, macramé sleeves and a micro-beaded detailing around the waist. The side paneling of the gown features tiny bouquets inspired by women of the past who inspired Fendi’s spring/summer 2021 haute couture collection.

Newton reflects on her acting past and the psychological toll it took on her as a young Black woman in the industry. She explains that she got her start in dance, often being looked past and ignored by her peers and instructors because of her skin but after a back injury derailed her career, Newton switched to acting. “I couldn’t wait to get away from myself, truly, I had such low self-esteem. Acting was where I felt whole,” she expressed.

After struggling for four years in an early and abusive relationship with Australian director John Duigan, recovering from an eating disorder and all the while continuing to act and get a degree, Newton found her light and her voice. In addition to becoming a prominent actress and a mother, Newton has earned the moniker of “icon” and continues to build her legacy as a persistent force against sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood. Prior to the #metoo movement and Time’s Up, she was “challenging the great wall of silence” around sexual violence in the industry and beyond. Her daughter, Nico, has been acting for four years, most recently landing the lead in Disney’s Dumbo. “I went to every photoshoot with her,” said Newton. “[I}f there was an issue with a photographer, if there was inappropriate language, I was on it, didn’t give a fuck what anyone thought.”

Chloe x Halle: New Faces of Neutrogena

Chloe x Halle are Neutrogena’s newest brand ambassadors
Image: Neutrogena

Sunnier days are coming, and while we should be wearing sunscreen every day, we may be skipping out on this particular part of our skincare routine. Well, Beyoncé’s (and our) favorite singing sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey are here to slide that SPF back into our regimens as the new faces of Neutrogena, making them the first-ever musicians to be signed by the brand. As frequent users, they are happy with the steps Neutrogena was taking towards being open and inclusive of women of all skin types and colors; Chloe, who has struggled with discoloration, says that sunscreen is her “best friend,” adding, “One of the reasons why I am proud to be an ambassador for Neutrogena is because they are taking active steps to make that possible.”

#RevlonxMeg

You can now smell like Megan Thee Stallion, as she has been named the face of Revlon’s new fragrance, “Reign On.” The campaign highlights a young woman who is strong, confident, independent and self-assured––everything that Megan embodies. She announced the collaboration over Instagram, stating: “Hotties I am so excited to be the new face of @revlon’s Reign On Fragrance! This is the ultimate scent you NEED to have for this Hot Girl Summer 👑 #RevlonXMeg”

The fruity and floral scent will have you feeling all types of flirty this summer. “Reign On” can be found exclusively on Amazon.

Dismantling Ableism in Fashion

In 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed; two years later, stylist Stephanie Thomas entered the fashion world. Ten years later, she developed the Disability Fashion Styling System, which centers around three main ideals: accessibility, health-smart and fashionable. In a recent interview with InStyle, Thomas expressed her joy at individuals such as Ellie Goldstein, a model living with Down syndrome, who has appeared on the covers of Allure, Glamour and Elle as well as starring in a Gucci campaign. But as Thomas notes, those are only the first steps in breaking down the ableist barriers in fashion.

“I use my styling system to empower people. I don’t use my styling system to apologize for the disabled body. I don’t use my styling system to get clout. The reality is, until the fashion industry deals with its ableism, I am saying, ‘Here’s my disability fashion styling system that’s going to help you bridge the gap between where the fashion industry is and where they must inevitably go to be more inclusive.’” — Stephanie Thomas

April’s All About Keke

Illustration for article titled The Funk Boutique: Building Legacies in Fashion and Beauty
Image: Quil Lemons for InStyle

Miss Keke Palmer is at it again with this month’s InStyle cover. Decked out in Cartier, Versace and Swarovski, the actress is serving “regal rave” lewks—and the hair *swoons* is just magical. From a bob with short bangs to a close-cut pixie look to a cascading waterfall of thick curls, Keke shows the versatility of her style and all she’s capable of pulling off. The cover story details Palmer’s experiences as an actress, struggles with her health and finding her light––wherever that may be. After being pushed and pulled by the beauty and film industry to look a certain way, Palmer says she “feels most beautiful when [she’s] being kind and of service to others.”

The story is now available online and will be made available in print and for digital download on April 16.

Jeezy and Jeannie’s Small Ceremony

Illustration for article titled The Funk Boutique: Building Legacies in Fashion and Beauty
Photo: Denis Reggie for Vogue

After plans for a grand Lake Como wedding, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai had a small ceremony in the backyard of their Atlanta home with their closest friends and relatives. In keeping with a tradition from Jeannie’s heritage, her brother led the couple in a take on a Vietnamese tea ceremony, followed by the couple’s respective vows. Jeannie always knew she wanted to wear a Galia Lahav dress and wore a custom gown with a 15-foot veil sewn into her hair. Not wanting to be fully outdone, Jeezy, wore a pink satin suit by Thom Browne. They asked their guests to dress in off-white, representing peace for the couple.

In a true twist of events, the newlyweds gifted each of their guests with a set of personalized pajamas and slippers to change into for the reception––which took place in their in-home lounge. The couple changed into a pair of fabulous matching Versace pajamas and danced the night away.

Cardi With the Natural Hair

As March came to a close, Cardi B laid her haters out on Instagram after receiving some offensive comments on a video she posted of her natural hair. The rapper became all about that haircare education, expressing interest in launching a line of products in an attempt to teach people about Afro-Latina hair. She confirmed the launch of said line sometime this year. She explains that just because she has long hair when it’s straightened it doesn’t take away from her naturally curly hair, something that isn’t always understood or respected. So, good for you, Cardi, I wish you the best of luck on your haircare endeavors.

