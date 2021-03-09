The Funk Boutique: Fiery Women Serving Some Fiery Things

Thom Browne cape; Tory Burch top; LaPointe for 11 Honoré pants; White Space earrings; Bernard James bracelet; Sarah Flint shoes Photo : AB+DM Studio

Spring is just around the corner, so you know what that means––time for a rebirth, a redo, a refresh. And you know who will have brought us the most refreshing energy and style? None other than our very own Stacey Abrams.

Now, she has been serving all the looks recently—like the iconic suit moment for her Nobel Prize nomination—and we have just continued with that hot streak. On March 8, Marie Claire’s April Issue went live on its website featuring none other than Abrams, and the physical copies of the issue will be hitting the stands on April 6.

In this issue, Abrams continues to give us power and regality. I mean…that cape? In addition to the cover photo, we are graciously given two more monochromatic ensembles reminiscent of Vice President Kamala Harris’ purple Inauguration Day coat and former first lady Michelle Obama’s maroon jacket as well. Have we decided that 2021 is the year of monochromatic power looks? If so, I am absolutely here for it. Abrams’ purple coat look was designed by Sergio Hudson and the red poncho and dress were designed by Sansovino 6.

Left: Sansovino 6 poncho and dress; Right: Sergio Hudson coat dress; Tiffany & Co. earrings and necklace; Kahmune shoes Image : AB+DM Studio, AB+DM Studio

However, Abrams isn’t just serving looks but giving us insight into her success, how she has been working to defend voting rights, upcoming changes and her plans to continue her work in Georgia. All of the work Abrams has been doing with Fair Fight Action and voter suppression laws has been plastered all over the newsstands; however, being on the cover of Marie Claire magazine not only extends her message to a different audience, but it also shows other Black women that it’s possible to be on the cover of something that grand.

