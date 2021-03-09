The Funk Boutique: Fiery Women Serving Some Fiery Things

The Funk Boutique: Fiery Women Serving Some Fiery Things

Bella Morais
Thom Browne cape; Tory Burch top; LaPointe for 11 Honoré pants; White Space earrings; Bernard James bracelet; Sarah Flint shoes
Photo: AB+DM Studio

Spring is just around the corner, so you know what that means––time for a rebirth, a redo, a refresh. And you know who will have brought us the most refreshing energy and style? None other than our very own Stacey Abrams.

Now, she has been serving all the looks recently—like the iconic suit moment for her Nobel Prize nomination—and we have just continued with that hot streak. On March 8, Marie Claire’s April Issue went live on its website featuring none other than Abrams, and the physical copies of the issue will be hitting the stands on April 6.

In this issue, Abrams continues to give us power and regality. I mean…that cape? In addition to the cover photo, we are graciously given two more monochromatic ensembles reminiscent of Vice President Kamala Harris’ purple Inauguration Day coat and former first lady Michelle Obama’s maroon jacket as well. Have we decided that 2021 is the year of monochromatic power looks? If so, I am absolutely here for it. Abrams’ purple coat look was designed by Sergio Hudson and the red poncho and dress were designed by Sansovino 6.

Left: Sansovino 6 poncho and dress; Right: Sergio Hudson coat dress; Tiffany &amp; Co. earrings and necklace; Kahmune shoes
Image: AB+DM Studio, AB+DM Studio

However, Abrams isn’t just serving looks but giving us insight into her success, how she has been working to defend voting rights, upcoming changes and her plans to continue her work in Georgia. All of the work Abrams has been doing with Fair Fight Action and voter suppression laws has been plastered all over the newsstands; however, being on the cover of Marie Claire magazine not only extends her message to a different audience, but it also shows other Black women that it’s possible to be on the cover of something that grand.

#MyStallion

“The feeling of letting go. A new season, #mycalvins” —Calvin Klein

Megan Thee Stallion for #MyCalvins
Image: Calvin Klein

Right. So not only do we have a roster of fine-ass performers in this season’s 2021 #mycalvins campaign–Koffee, Anthony Ramos, Janaya Future Khan, Rina Sawayama, Jacob Elordi, Sage Elsesser, Vinson Fraley and Queer Skate LA. By Terence Nance–but we have Miss Tina Snow, Megan Thee Stallion. The #mycalvins campaign launches each spring with a new selection of ambassadors. This year it seems the team decided to go more towards the direction of inclusive body types, and let me tell you, I’m all about it. Meg’s sensual black and white campaign photos scream “queen energy.” Like yes, she’s just chillin’ on a bed of pillows, but she is glowing in that matching set and clearly, Calvin knows what it’s doing because I’ve already added that same set to my cart.

Megan Thee Stallion for #MyCalvins
Photo: Calvin Klein
Winnie Makes the Cut

Left: Jeremy Scott; Right: Winnie Harlow
Photo: Reegan Smyth

In its heyday, Project Runway was the biggest name in fashion television shows and has successfully launched brands into the stratosphere by both season winners and other contestants. But when the news of Harvey Weinstein’s (former producer of Project Runway) fuckery was blown open, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn got the hell out of there and started their own show, Making the Cut. This upcoming season (date yet to be announced), model Winnie Harlow will be joined by Jeremy Scott as one of the main hosts. Last season (which aired March 27, 2020) saw Naomi Campbell and Sophia Richie as two of the main judges.

Venus Williams’ #PrivilegeTax

Photo: EleVen by Venus Williams

In conjunction with Women’s History Month, Venus Williams and her activewear brand, EleVen, have introduced a new initiative called #PrivilegeTax. This new initiative will bring attention to wage inequality and unveil a platform of resources for young women. In an effort to bring awareness to the wage gap, EleVen will be offering an option at checkout to donate an additional 19 cents which will benefit Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles.

Donned in Douriean’s Designs

Image: Sacred Art Adornments

Oh, how to be donned in only the finest jewels handcrafted by some of the finest designers. For the second time, small business and jewelry designer Douriean Fletcher has been chosen as one of the specialty designers for Coming 2 America (which was released on March 5 on Amazon Prime). Fletcher’s designs were some of the few worn and specifically created for Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall.

In addition to her work on Coming 2 America, Fletcher made history by becoming the first jeweler in the Motion Picture Costume Union for her work featured in Black Panther as well.

Critics’ Choice, But Make It Black Excellence

There is nothing more incredible than celebrating the culture and couture that goes along with awards season. And though we couldn’t be there at the Critics’ Choice Awards in person, ogling at Zendaya as she walked down the red carpet, we stayed in our homes (as we have been for a year) and ogled at what creations came out of quarantine.

Without further ado, I present the best of the best.

Photo: Robert Rector

Zendaya in Valentino haute couture

Photo: Juan Veloz

Cynthia Erivo in Vera Wang

Photo: Wayman & Micah

Regina King in Atelier Versace

Photo: Kai Bird

Yara Shahidi in Dior haute couture

Photo: Elizabeth Stewart

Viola Davis in Greta Constantine


Photo: Courtesy of Wouri Vice

H.E.R. in Miu Miu

Photo: Courtesy of Celine

Leslie Odom Jr. in Celene by Hedi Slimane

Photo: James Anthony

Algee Smith Wearing Versace

Photo: Marc Patrick/BFA

Jurnee Smollett Wearing Louis Vuitton

Photo: Micaiah Carter

Daniel Kaluuya Wearing Fear of God, Omega, Cartier (ring) and John Hardy (necklace)

Photo: Hype Williams

John Boyega Wearing Louis Vuitton

