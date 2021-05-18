The Funk Boutique: New Curated Collabs for the Summer Season

Issa Rae for Vanity Fair, Tracee Ellis Ross for Marie Claire Image : Adrienne Raquel, Christine Hahn

Tracee Ellis Ross has got it goin’ on. The award-winning actress, CEO and all-around cultural icon is unapologetically Black, sparks radical joy within the madness, and puts it out there for anyone who wants to enjoy her infectious energy. Though Black-ish and Mixed-ish are coming to an end, there will be no shortage of Tracee in our lives.

Ross is featured on the June cover of Marie Claire, where she spoke about her haircare brand, Pattern Beauty, her love of fashion and the next steps in her career.

“[I] spent my formative years wrestling with her untamed curls, attempting to beat them into submission,” Ross states. She goes on to explain how her mother, Diana Ross, engaged in a weekly ritual of fighting frizz with a hot comb on Wednesday nights.

“Learning to love my hair in a world that doesn’t mirror that celebration has been a form of both resistance and the claiming of my identity, my selfhood, my legacy, my ancestral lines, the history that I come from.”

As for her fashion identity, she constantly exudes confidence and courage. The playfulness and joy are evident in this shoe-t. Yeah, I said shoe-t. According to stylist Shiona Turini’s Instagram post, Balenciaga sent over two left boots, yet Ross’s energy and excitement about the shoot never waivered.

The rest of the shoot went off without a hitch. She rocked a beautiful pair of white JW Anderson pants and a fuchsia feathered top that had movement, even when standing still. And in addition to the two left boots, Ross effortlessly pulls off a gold Hanifa blouse and pants set with a pair of brown leather Hermès sneakers.

So yes, Tracee Ellis Ross—best friend, girlfriend, an icon of joy and force to be reckoned with—is out here doing the damn thing.