The Funk Boutique: Untouchable Forces in Fashion

Andra and Angela Talk Billie and Tina

Balenciaga tank, boot, pant, and chain dress. Chopard jewelry. Photo : Lelanie Foster for The Cut

Effortlessly lounging by a poolside dripped in Balenciaga chains and Chopard jewelry, the lady of the hour Andra Day speaks with Angela Bassett for the cover story of The Cut’s April edition about how her life has changed since the release of The United States vs. Billie Holiday this past February. Day, who portrays Billie Holiday in the film discusses the strength of Black actresses and the work that goes into their roles with Bassett, who became a critically acclaimed actress after her portrayal of Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It?

Visually, Day stuns us with effortless poise and sensuality throughout the piece; she dances through the cover shoot shifting from slinky and tight Chanel bodysuits to a black feathered gown by Aliette, captured against a backdrop of a lush green garden scattered with tropical plants and flowers—a stark contrast to the backdrops she became accustomed to on set. Speaking with Bassett, she gives us a glimpse into moments of possibility and joy, as the veteran actress ask the new Oscar nominee, “what was it like for you, carrying a movie as No. 1 on the call sheet, darling?”

“Up until now, I would just drop in movies to sing a song and then I was done. So because I didn’t have a frame of reference, it was just pressure, period—the pressure to honor Billie, get it right, be present for my cast. It was a lot for me as one person to take on.”

Day’s performance of Holiday was so raw and real it’s hard to imagine the amount of work she had to put in to bring the legend to light.

“I cannot quit even if I’m scared!” she exclaimed. “I didn’t even watch the movie until a day before it came out on Hulu. I was so nervous and self-conscious. When I finally did, it was a range of emotions. I felt sadness. I felt anger. I felt fear. I felt joy. I felt peace. I felt discomfort. But more than anything, I fell in love with Lee and with my cast all over again. It made me want to watch it a hundred times just to relive those last days on set,” Day added.



Day’s nomination for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Holiday marks the first time since 1973 where two Black women are up for the Best Actress award, with Viola Davis also nominated for her role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.