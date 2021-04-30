The Funk Boutique: We're Rooting for Everybody Black

The Funk Boutique

The Funk Boutique: We're Rooting for Everybody Black

imorais
Bella Morais
Save
Illustration for article titled The Funk Boutique: We&#39;re Rooting for Everybody Black
Photo: Adrienne Raquel for Elle

“Zazie has such a power and presence about herself that is so undeniable.”

Regardless of the project she’s pursuing, Zazie Beetz approaches it with a raw authenticity that you can feel through the screen. This month, Beetz is featured on the cover of Elle’s May issue and speaks on 2021 and its role as her “biggest year yet.” Since co-starring in the first season of Donald Glover’s Atlanta as Vanessa “Van” Keifer, Beetz has been called “a breakout star.” In the past five years she’s gone on to work on other acclaimed projects—Deadpool, High Flying Bird, Joker, Nine Days (opposite Winston Duke), The Harder They Fall (alongside Regina King)—and is moving towards being a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

What sets her apart from other actors and actresses is her quiet intensity and dedication to her craft. With respect to their time together on set, Regina King reflected on Beetz’s ethic, saying: “I get the feeling that no matter the genre, Zazie wants the audience to believe in her character. And she knows that she has to truly believe in the character first for that to happen.”

Her choice in roles also sets her apart—but Beetz admits imposter syndrome is real. Her first role, which she booked a year out of college, directly preceded her casting in Atlanta. “I think initially I just really felt like, Have I paid my dues? Do I deserve this?” she now admits to Elle.

But Beetz’s complex and riveting character work isn’t the only thing catching our attention in this cover issue. Can you say, “Hello, ethereal spring goddess,” anyone? We’ve got black mesh, lace, and a white beaded corset/robe number that gives a whole new meaning to regality. To top all of this off, the gorgeous-ass, long-ass box braids were crafted and executed by none other than longtime stylist and 2020 The Glow Up 50 honoree Lacy Redway.

Advertisement

2 / 8

Disrupt Rape Culture

Disrupt Rape Culture

Disrupt Rape Culture Teal LS
Disrupt Rape Culture Teal LS
Image: Disrupt Rape Culture

A collaborative project between ‘me too’ and Wisdom Fashion House boasts a small capsule collection of t-shirts and long-sleeves was created in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The collection, titled “Disrupt Rape Culture” offers three different colored garments, each featuring sections that call out different aspects of rape culture and how to dismantle and disrupt it. The design lays out steps for people to take as a way to change the way they address thoughts, behaviors and beliefs around sexual violence.

“Everyone knows a survivor, so everyone can be a disruptor. We each have what it takes to commit to what’s right, have courage when it counts, and call on others for support when we need it. Every day we have an opportunity to examine our behaviors and beliefs, show up differently, speak up, and support survivors.” – Disrupt Rape Culture

Advertisement

3 / 8

Bardi Bosmetics

Bardi Bosmetics

Okay, so really it’s going to be “Bardi Beauty,” but I think she missed an opportunity here. Via an Instagram post last month, the rapper expressed interest in breaking into the beauty world with a line of all-natural haircare products. Now, Uproxx reports that she has “filed documents with the US Patent and trademark offices to secure the name Bardi Beauty,” which would be an umbrella for make-up, haircare, skincare and almost anything beauty-related that could jumpstart this brand.

Miss. Bardi B has been killing it this year with the expansion of her collaboration with Reebok; with Bardi Beauty in development (which I still think should be Bardi Bosmetics), she’s truly conquering every industry in the game.

Advertisement

4 / 8

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant x Bulgari

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant x Bulgari

With Mother’s Day coming up, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant spoke with Vogue and Bulgari about their unique and special mother/daughter bond. This past spring has been full of opportunities for Natalia Bryant; she signed a contract with IMG Models and was accepted to the University of Southern California. After the tragic and unexpected passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant last January, Vanessa and Natalia have expressed their gratitude for each other during this time. The sun-soaked video, which you can watch here, shows the two dressed in matching black robes and adorned in delicate jewels as Natalia expresses her appreciation for her mother.

“My mom, she’s really the strongest person I’ve ever known,” Natalia tells Vogue. “You’re always there. I would say that you’re like the sun. You’re always shining this beautiful smile. And you’ll always find the sun somewhere. Even if you can’t see it, it’s shining somewhere.”

Illustration for article titled The Funk Boutique: We&#39;re Rooting for Everybody Black
Photo: Luke Gilford
Advertisement

5 / 8

Silky, Smooth and SZA

Silky, Smooth and SZA

As we all know, SZA is a true wig queen and connoisseur—she can pull off any color, shape, length or style without any hesitation. Looking at the twelve most recent photos on her Instagram, she’s got a green and black bob, bright red, orange, curly, straight and everywhere in between. But hiding behind a strategically done ponytail and mirror selfie is the “do” that has us swooning: With a quippy “One time for the 4c Gorls,” SZA shares a set of photos of her straightened hair.

Celebrity hairstylist Whitney Eaddy has been by SZA’s side since 2019 and has worked with her on her natural hair journey. Refinery29 reports Eaddy expressed her excitement for the singer’s hair on Instagram. “I’m literally so proud of our progress…she really wanted to focus the HEALTH and fullness of her natural hair.” Additionally, Eaddy states SZA has used Juices and Botanics products over the years and used EapHeat to straighten her ponytail, a Black-owned haircare brand.

Advertisement

6 / 8

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Is Black Like That

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Is Black Like That

As Issa Rae once said: “I’m rooting for everybody Black.”

The 2021 award for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund has undergone a bit of reconstruction: rather than having one grand prize and two runner-ups, 10 American brands and designers were awarded. This year, seven out of the 10 designers are Black, and we stay rooting for all of them: Hanifa, House of Aama, Kenneth Nicholson, Khiry, LaQuan Smith, Studio 189 and Theophilio.

Tom Ford, who was named chairman of the board for the CFDA in 2019, told Vogue, “this year’s talented group of Fashion Fund finalists is facing an industry in the process of reinvention and transformation. The program’s new format aims to help the designers better navigate and thrive in fashion’s future.”

Advertisement

7 / 8

Paye’ing Respect to King T’Challa

Paye’ing Respect to King T’Challa

Though the red carpet had been rolled up after the Oscars finished last weekend, it was pulled back out for the 2021 NFL draft this week. Past, present and future NFL players took to the red carpet and pulled out all the stops. One player in particular, Kwity Paye, paid homage to the king himself. GQ Staff Writer Tyler R. Tynes explained the look—which was both Black and NFL-designed—on Twitter, saying: “Kwity Paye (@OfficialKwity) told me earlier today that Chadwick Boseman being the first Black superhero meant the world to him, so his draft suit reflected that. Suit was made by former Packers player Adonis Jennings.”

I just want that suit, though…

Advertisement

8 / 8

DISCUSSION