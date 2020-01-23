The League of Luxury: Louis Vuitton and the NBA Announce Multiyear Partnership and Capsule Collection by Virgil Abloh

Photo : Shutterstock

The NBA may already be the most stylish league in sports, but it’s about to get even more fashionable. On Wednesday, it joined Louis Vuitton in announcing a multiyear partnership; the first and only between the French luxury house and an American sports league. The collaboration will launch with a new, fashion-forward travel trunk for the Larry O’Brien Trophy, making Vuitton the first official trophy travel case provider of the NBA, as reported by the league:

Expertly hand-crafted in Louis Vuitton’s historic Asnières workshop on the outskirts of Paris, the trunk is coated in the House’s emblematic Monogram canvas and fitted with traditional brass fixtures. The bespoke case will house and display The Larry O’Brien Trophy that is presented annually in June to the NBA team that wins The Finals.

“The NBA Finals is defined by iconic players and memorable performances, culminating with the presentation of The Larry O’Brien Trophy,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum. “The tradition, heritage, and identity of Louis Vuitton create a natural synergy with the NBA, and this partnership provides a unique and befitting way to showcase our championship trophy to our fans around the world.”

Also on deck? An annual limited-edition capsule collection, which will reportedly be designed by Creative Director of Menswear for Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh (h/t Reuters). Abloh, a native of the Chicago suburbs, has yet to issue an official statement on the collaboration, but did post an Instagram photo of legendary Chicago Bull Michael Jordan on Wednesday with the caption “historically speaking.”

Now Paris-based, Abloh once again wowed the City of Lights last week with his Fall-Winter 2020 menswear presentation for Louis Vuitton, titled “Heaven on Earth” and “Tornado Warning,” his latest men’s collection for his own label, Off-White. But the announcement of the new partnership was also timed to tease the first-ever regular-season NBA game in France, which will be played by the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets this Friday at Paris’ AccorHotels Arena.

“Louis Vuitton and the NBA are both icons and leaders in their respective fields, and the joining of the two promises exciting and surprising moments, forging historic memories together,” said Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Michael Burke. “Louis Vuitton has long been associated with the world’s most coveted trophies, and with this iconic partnership the legacy continues—victory does indeed travel in Louis Vuitton!”