These Therapist-Approved Tips Can Help Manage Your Anxiety Around the Coronavirus

Joy Harden Bradford, Ph.D., knows that life can feel overwhelming sometimes—and that’s when we’re not facing a global pandemic.
The Atlanta-based psychologist and founder of Therapy For Black Girls says that recently many of her clients’ fears, as well as those of members of the greater Therapy For Black Girls community, have been related to the coronavirus.
What if I contract the virus?
Is there a chance my job will lay me off?
How do I socially distance without feeling lonely?
One suggestion she has for people who are isolated from loved ones is for them to look at their online communities.
“There are lots of people who are in the same situation,” said Bradford. “Don’t feel so isolated that you don’t know where to look out for help, reach out on your social media channels. You’re likely to be able to connect with someone.”
Dr. Joy shares additional tips on how to handle anxieties surrounding the coronavirus, why getting a therapist now might be helpful, and more in the video above.