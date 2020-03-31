These Therapist-Approved Tips Can Help Manage Your Anxiety Around the Coronavirus

“There is the temptation to kind of busy ourselves right now because we have all this free time, so to speak, which is not free time, you know. And so for people who are feeling pressure to kind of be extra creative right now or, you know, do some great work right now, I want you to know that it really is OK to just be surviving right now.” — Joy Harden Bradford, Ph.D.

Joy Harden Bradford, Ph.D., knows that life can feel overwhelming sometimes—and that’s when we’re not facing a global pandemic.



The Atlanta-based psychologist and founder of Therapy For Black Girls says that recently many of her clients’ fears, as well as those of members of the greater Therapy For Black Girls community, have been related to the coronavirus.

What if I contract the virus?

Is there a chance my job will lay me off?

How do I socially distance without feeling lonely?

One suggestion she has for people who are isolated from loved ones is for them to look at their online communities.

“There are lots of people who are in the same situation,” said Bradford. “Don’t feel so isolated that you don’t know where to look out for help, reach out on your social media channels. You’re likely to be able to connect with someone.”

Dr. Joy shares additional tips on how to handle anxieties surrounding the coronavirus, why getting a therapist now might be helpful, and more in the video above.