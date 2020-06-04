'When the Foundation Is Broken, So Are We': Meghan Markle Invokes Black Lives Matter in Emotional Commencement Speech

Meghan Markle in a self-taped commencement speech to the 2020 graduates of Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, Calif. on June 3, 2020. Screenshot : Buzzfeed News/Torrence Lilly ( YouTube )

Meghan Markle wants to make it clear: “George Floyd’s life mattered.” The Duchess of Sussex had been conspicuously silent this past week as protests and uprisings around the country escalated in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, only issuing an online statement of solidarity urging followers to “speak up and speak up” in tandem with her husband Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth on behalf of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which Markle is Vice President.

However, on Wednesday, Markle broke her silence when she addressed the 2020 class of her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, Calif., in a self-taped commencement. She began by admitting: “I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that I wouldn’t, or that it would get picked apart.”

Obviously, the widespread scrutiny that has accompanied Markle since she became affiliated with the British royal family somewhat justifies her hesitation. But as she now concedes, “I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing.”

Markle’s earlier reflections of being personally affected by and privy to racism as an ethnically ambiguous “fly on the wall” were recirculating earlier this week, via a 2012 video in which she stated: “Certain people don’t look at me and see me as a black woman or a biracial woman,” she noted. “They treat me differently, I think, than they would if they knew what I was mixed with, and I think that that is—I don’t know, it can be a struggle as much as it can be a good thing, depending on the people that you’re dealing with.”

Now, a much more declarative and passionate Markle urges young people to become actively involved in the fight against racism. “I know you know that black lives matter,” she says. Recalling her own experiences growing up in Los Angeles following the police beating of Rodney King, she speaks of the 1992 uprisings that mirror the ones we’re currently witnessing as “also triggered by a senseless act of racism.” Nearly 30 years later, Markle apologizes to her fellow alums for our world reflecting less progress than it should upon their graduation, but tasks them with being part of the change, saying: “you are going to be part of this movement.”

You can read and view Markle’s speech in its entirety below.