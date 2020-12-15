Where Have You Been: Fenty Beauty Finally Announces New Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation and Gloss Bomb Cream

Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event on October 3, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. Photo : Caroline McCredie for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna) ( Getty Images )

If there are three things I love in this life, it’s: good coffee, good dessert, and a good makeup day. The latter of which I’m proud to say has become quite the norm over the last few years, thanks to my borderline obsession with makeup tutorials (looking at you Jackie Aina). But as any beauty-lover knows, the type of foundation you use can serve as either a bomb backdrop or bad distraction from the naturally beautiful features of your face. But thanks to the latest Fenty Beauty drop, we have another fire-ass product at our disposal.



In a tweet sent out by the bad gal herself, Rihanna announced that Fenty’s cult-favorite Pro Filt’r foundation will soon be coming in pressed powder form.

“Pro Filt’r foundation changed the beauty game like no other, and we not bout to stop now!! Introducing our brand NEW #PROFILTRPOWDERFOUNDATION I turned my favorite Pro Filt’r Foundation formula into pressed powder perfection!!! Same 50 shades and soft matte finish,” the ANTI artist said.

Yup, that’s right. Your favorite liquid foundation will finally be available in a pressed powder and I, for one, am ready to tear down the walls of Sephora, like, yesterday. Unfortunately for both you and me, we’ll have to wait until December 26th to get our hands on it. But just judging off the description and past experience using Pro Filt’r foundation (Shade 450 gang-gang), I’m sure it won’t disappoint. More on the drop via Fenty Beauty:

The award-winning foundation that forever changed the game, now in a longwear, light-as-air powder to deliver light to full coverage in a non-cakey soft matte finish in 50 shades for all. It’s fast, flawless, easy. Rihanna loves poreless, blurred-looking skin but could never find the perfect powder to satisfy her needs. After 3 years of perfecting this formula, she developed the ultimate powder that makes skin look like skin, not cakey, and works on all skin types and tones. It’s the perfect filter on the go and she always has this in her purse.

But wait, there’s more: The Fenty Beauty fam also released a new line of Gloss Bomb Cream—the turned-up, creamier play cousin to the original Gloss Bomb. Rih took to Instagram last week to showcase the cool colors and honestly, I’m just mad that she mastered IG reels faster than I did.

The Gloss Bomb Creams, which are available now come in five shades: Cookie Jar, Honey Waffles, Fruit Snackz, Mauve Wive$, and Fenty Glow. And to get on the email list for that new Pro Filt’r drop, head to fentybeauty.com.

