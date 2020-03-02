White People Are Annoyingly Insufferable, and That’s Why ‘Honey Pot’ Is Trending Right Now

Screenshot : The Honey Pot

It must really hurt to be a white person.

Seriously. White people’s skin is so thin, it has to be physically painful just to exist in a world where even with all the advantages they have through white privilege and white supremacy, they still find a way to be upset and offended whenever something happens that doesn’t center them.

Because we all know white people want to be the center of every-fucking-thing.

It’s not enough that they steal all of our culture, extract the seasoning from it, and try to pretend they came up with it in the first place.

It’s not enough that although we excel in a great many things, they try to downplay or diminish our accomplishments in order to uplift white mediocrity.

It’s not enough that they are represented in every single thing that happens every single day in American life—they still want fucking more, and they will stage a white- ass revolt when it looks like someone else might be getting some shine or uplifting.

Case in point: Honey Pot. The Honey Pot is “the first complete feminine care system powered by herbs,” according to their website. The company was founded by Bea Dixon, a black woman. The company’s brand is touted as being “made by humans with vaginas for humans with vaginas.”

On the company’s “About” page, Dixon says: “If you’re here because your honeypot is unhappy, I’ve been there.

“ The whole reason I started The Honey Pot Co was because I was suffering from bacterial vaginosis for months and couldn’t get relief. One night, an ancestor visited me in a dream and gifted me with a vision to heal myself.

“ With her help, I created the Honey Pot Co to solve for what other brands wouldn’t, using the power of herbs.”

I share all these details because I want to drive home the point that this is a company simply trying to make sure everybody’s pussy is happy. How can you find fault in that?

So, as it goes, The Honey Pot is currently featured in a nationwide commercial from Target, which you can view below. The spot was crafted and launched specifically for Black History Month.

In the commercial, Dixon discusses how Target took a chance on her company, and how she believes in her mission because if she is successful as a business owner, it paves the way for other black women and girls can have better opportunities for success.

What a beautiful message, right? It’s empowering, it is hopeful, and it is so innocuous that seeing Honey Pot trending on Twitter had many thinking it was about something else entirely.

Alas, a bunch of people who don’t wash their hands, legs or feet—and who don’t shower on a regular basis—are upset that not only does this company want women to have happy and healthy vaginas, but also that they dare to try and empower black women and girls, a marginalized group that ranks lowest on white people’s ladder of society, if we are being honest.

So what did the melanin-deficient and uninspired thin-skinned bitches do?

They decided to trash Honey Pot by creating false reviews on the company’s page on Trustpilot, dragging their rating down.

Many of the reviews call the company racist and accuse Target of participating in and enabling racist political activism.

“I’ve used this brand for years now and I’ve always been satisfied with the results. The recent developments in this company though made me a little anxious about their policy on racism,” one person wrote. “If they really think that only black women should be empowered and white women should be left out then that’s a huge step backward from the open and friendly society we tried to create over the last decades.



I can’t support a company in good faith that is openly racist about their customers. I’m said to do this, but this one star rating is the only voice I have to speak to their conscience.”

“I was an avid fan and enthusiastic user of HoneyPot products,” another wrote. “But recent marketing efforts with Target have highlighted a racially motivated component to the company that I am not only uncomfortable with, but outright disagree with.



Please use a little bit of common decency, courtesy, and tact; decouple your racial/political activism from your retail business. I guess I’m grateful for Target giving me some insight into the off-putting race politics of HoneyPot. That being said, I’m no longer buying these products.”

Again, all Dixon said is that she hopes her company will pave the way for success for other black women and girls. She didn’t say “Fuck white people” or “Only black people should succeed.” She simply said she wanted black women and girls to have an opportunity too.

Again, this commercial was made for Black History Month, but as I said before, white people are annoyingly insufferable, so of course anything that doesn’t center them or is empowering for anyone that is not them is automatically racist.

White people, who hold privilege in society and keep white supremacy alive and well, cannot even be bothered to fully understand what racism is, but they want to accuse black people of it every chance they get.

It’s tiring.

In an effort to help uplift Honey Pot, Black Twitter is urging everyone go on Trustpilot and leave positive reviews for the company to counteract the bad ones.

For my part, I am writing about it here on The Root.

Fuck white fragility.

Fuck it in its tiny Donald Trump mouth-shaped bootyhole.