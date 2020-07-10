Who Run the World? Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama and More to Appear at the Virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks ahead of International Women’s Day (IWD) held on Sunday 8th March, on March 6, 2020, in London, England. Photo : Ben Stansall (WPA Pool ( Getty Images )

Love her, hate her, ambivalent or as yet undecided, Meghan Markle—also known as the Duchess of Sussex—is a household name we should all be well accustomed to hearing by now. And as we’ve previously reported, since she and husband Harry have recently signed to leading speakers bureau the Harry Walker Agency, we should also get accustomed to hearing more of both of them for the foreseeable future.

But should you want to hear this household name from the comfort of your own home, on Wednesday, the Girl Up campaign announced Markle will be appearing at their virtual Leadership Summit, a three-day online event taking place from July 13-15.

As reported by PureWow:

According to the organization’s official website, Girl Up is an initiative that has worked with 65,000 girls via 3,500 clubs in nearly 120 countries and all 50 United States to inspire a generation of young women to be a force for gender equality and social change. The event will be one of the duchess’s first public speaking engagements since stepping away from the royal family.

Of course, the duchess is only one of several dynamic women (and men!) speaking and presenting at this year’s event, including Michelle Obama, Storm Reid, Steph Curry and Monique Coleman (Disney’s High School Musical) and more.

The coolest part? You can bring all this girl power home for free—and it’s not too late to register! You find out more, donate and get tickets at the Girl Up website.