Wigging Out: How Ari Lennox, Snoop and an Unsolicited Opinion Became an Affirmative Moment

Ari Lennox poses backstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Screenshot : Leon Bennett ( Getty Images for BET )

Folks, we have a lot of time on our hands these days—OK, too much—which means a lot us are spending way too much time on the interwebs, weighing in on shit that has zero to do with our own personal wellbeing. Case in point: singer/songwriter/social media regular and known naturalist Ari Lennox couldn’t even crowdsource some advice on a lace front without someone interjecting with their unasked-for opinion—and in this case, the someone happened to be Snoop Dogg.

“Grow your own hair,” commented the rapper, who recently apologized for vicious online comments made against Gayle King following Kobe Bryant’s death earlier this year. “[W]hat happened to those days?” he added.

What happened to minding your own gahtdamn business? Oh, it probably took a downturn with the COVID-19 outbreak, too—because again, we have way too much time on our thoroughly washed hands. And if you’re feeling awash in a sense of irony over Snoop’s unsolicited judgment, it’s because Lennox was one of several celebs who willingly threw herself under the bus in support of the rapper’s vitriol against King, for which she also later apologized.

Unfortunately, Lennox is also no stranger to being trolled. In January, she issued an emotional response to a poster who insulted her looks, asking “Why are you so comfortable tearing down black women, and no other race?” And in response to Snoop’s wig-phobia, black women came out in full force—and an unexpected way. As #NaturalHair began trending on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, many women (including one our personal faves, beauty personality and 2019 Root 100 honoree Jackie Aina) took the opportunity to make a statement about the infinite beauty of versatility—natural, braided, or with a head-full of extra tresses. And as founding members of #TeamNeutral, The Glow Up was entirely here for it.

The message? Women have all manner of reasons for wearing wigs (and don’t need a reason, at all), but no matter what we rock, we cute—and we don’t need anyone’s opinion or endorsement, thankyouverymuch. You’d think someone who’s made as many hair changes as Snoop would appreciate our follicular hustle, but one doggy don’t stop no show. It’s going to be a long shelter-in-place; if you want to play with your hair to pass the time, play on, playa!