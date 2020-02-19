Will the 'Royal' Go, Too? Meghan and Harry May Be Forced to Renounce 'Sussex Royal' Along With Their Duties

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Photo : Toby Melville ( WPA Pool/Getty Images )

The newly liberated Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly embarking on a hopefully quieter and more peaceful life with their infant son in North America since stepping back from their duties as primary royals in January, following years of abuse from both the media and a portion of the adjacent public, and weeks of negotiations with the royal family. Prince Harry spoke of the family’s decision to at least partially divest from their royal duties during a speech last month (h/t Harper’s Bazaar), saying:

The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option...I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.

But while they attempt to recalibrate to non-royal life (a life Harry has never known but nevertheless chose, given the alternative), having already relinquished their “HRH” titles and dismissing their Buckingham Palace staff last week (h/t Vanity Fair), the couple has remained committed to their philanthropic efforts. And yet another exclusionary blow might befall the Sussexes: As Bazaar now reports, the duo, who has continued to base their brand and charity upon the moniker “Sussex Royal,” may not be able to claim their royal status, moving forward.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘royal,’ in this context, needed to be reviewed and discussions are still ongoing,” a royal source tells BAZAAR.com. “As part of the process to transition the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their new chapter—planning has been well underway around the launch of their new non-profit organization. Details will be shared in due course.

Yikes. We really don’t want to read too much into this, but even when King Edward VIII, (later known as Prince Edward, Duke of Windsor) abdicated the throne in favor of marrying American divorcée Wallis Simpson, he, at least. kept the HRH title (though she was denied the honor...whatever). Supposedly, it was Prince Charles who insisted upon stripping Princess Diana of her HRH when they divorced, which is pure petty, considering he’s now married to his then-mistress.

So, why so serious now, Royals?

Harry and Meghan have already expressed their desire to be financially independent (a nod to British taxpayers). From a PR perspective, this just seems extra-petty, given the well-documented abuse the duchess, in particular, has suffered. The couple is already well-known as members of the British monarchy; aside from bad press, they’ve done nothing but good in the name of the royal family. Now, the monarchy doesn’t want them to claim they’re members or be able to profit from it independently?

As of late, we’re in no mood to quote Jay-Z, but as the rapper-philanthropist wrote: “Nobody wins when the family feuds.” If the black voting bloc can figure out how to vote in their best interests time after time, y’all can make the best of baby boy stepping out on his own, British royals.