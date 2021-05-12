With a Focus on Gender Equality and Inclusion, the Sussexes Partner With Procter & Gamble to Create 'More Compassionate Communities'

Photo : Paul Edwards - WPA Pool ( Getty Images )

At this point, is there a major partnership the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t inked since relocating to America? In the past year, we’ve counted Netflix, Spotify, Apple TV+ and Oprah, a major speakers’ bureau and more among their lucrative deals...not to mention Harry’s new job with mental health startup BetterUp and countless philanthropic efforts with smaller organizations and charities.

Now, we can add Procter & Gamble to that list; just last week, the personal care behemoth collaborated with the couple’s Archewell Foundation to spearhead Global Citizen’s star-studded Vax Live concert. During the event, Meghan appeared via video to speak about the pandemic’s economic impact upon women of color, in particular, referencing the daughter she and Harry are soon expecting as she advocated for better access to vaccines for women across the globe.

Having raised more than $300 million for vaccine access and awareness, on Tuesday it was announced that Archewell is entering into a multiyear partnership with P&G that “will focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport.” This, according to an announcement on its website, which read in part:

Building on Archewell Foundation’s work with organizations such as Girls Inc. and National Women’s Law Center, the partnership will elevate the voices of adolescent girls to ensure their point of view and lived experience is heard at the tables where decisions are made. Expanding on P&G’s collaboration with Promundo, together we will underscore the importance of engaging men and boys in the drive for gender equity throughout society and encourage shared caregiving at home so everyone in the family can thrive.

The effort doesn’t stop there. Long outspoken about Meghan’s own harassment online and in the (predominantly British) media, the Sussexes’ partnership with P&G will also ambitiously include “a joint effort in support of building a better online environment that unlocks positive, compassionate, and creative spaces.” This is especially pointed coming on the heels of Meghan’s final breach of privacy and copyright win in her legal battle with UK tabloid The Mail on Sunday, which last week was mandated to print news of her win on its front page.

And as noted by Harper’s Bazaar, the “sport” aspect of the new partnership with P&G refers to Harry’s “ongoing work with wounded or recovering veterans, such as the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014. It also dovetails with P&G’s sponsorship of Paralympic athletes; the partnership ‘will leverage the platform of Para sport to increase visibility and inclusivity,’” writes the outlet.

“Based on shared values, this partnership is focused on doing more (and doing better, together) for communities, for equality, and for our global collective well-being—one compassionate act at a time,” Archewell’s statement concludes.