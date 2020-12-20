Wrapping Paper Roll Call: Help Them Heal for the Holidays

Photo : Alex and Maria photo ( Shutterstock )

At this point, all of us likely know someone—or several someones—who contracted and hopefully survived COVID-19, as well as some “long haulers,” those who experience symptoms long-term. While this holiday is most certainly hitting different for all of us, for those who’ve endured the uncertainty and terror of this unpredictable and debilitating virus, they deserve extra consideration, comfort and care this season, as one of our favorite writer-editors, Jenna Wortham (Black Futures), recently reminded us.

With that in mind, as we enter the week of Christmas with the spread of COVID still at the forefront of our concerns , we’d like to present some gift options which will be useful well beyond the holiday—and will hopefully help speed the recovery of the survivors in your life.

This online wellness marketplace has amassed a bevy of green, clean options for anyone looking to live a less toxic life (and shop Black while doing it) , but their own house brand offers essential oil blends like Mint + Eucalyptus that can be added to diffusers, humidifiers, or even body creams to help to soothe and aid in respiration.

The Immune System Warriors Bundle Pack from this Black-owned teahouse is exactly what it sounds like—a collection of thoughtfully blended teas created to give the system the boost it needs to fight and flush out toxins.

Anyone with respiratory illness knows that hot sauce can be a secret weapon—and this CBD-infused blend packs a one-two punch (“breath” is in its name) . In fact, at least one study suggests that CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties can be helpful in fighting the virus, so there’s little to lose by turning up the heat.

Speaking of heat, we’re intrigued by the Jamaican S cotch B onnet pepper-infused honey crafted on this Black female -owned farm—as well as Mother’s medicinal “Fire Tonic” and in-demand Elderberry Syrup. Sweet, spicy and immunity -boosting? Sounds worth the buzz.

Patrick Robinson is a fashion industry veteran who has led the design teams of Gap and Giorgio Armani , among others. Now, the CFDA board member is elevating loungewear—also known as our work-from-home wardrobe—introducing luxe basics that will make healing at home feel like that much-needed hug.

This Michigan-based wellness brand brews up elixirs and tinctures aimed at easing any number of ailments (including anxiety and sleeplessness, which we’ve had more than enough of this year). Shop for what ails them but add an ounce of prevention with the brand’s organic Elderberry, Echinacea & Wild U.S.A. Mushroom Syrup, hand-picked by local farmers.

Raw honey is a known anti-inflammatory and can be helpful in both soothing and suppressing respiratory flare-ups—in fact, this family-founded company endorsed by Oprah was reportedly created to help combat asthma symptoms in the couple’s then-young son. All honey isn’t created equal, so treat your loved one to the flavors of this harvested -with-love brand.

Turn their shower into a spa with these fizzy Eucalyptus & Peppermint Sinus Shower Steamers, specifically created to help them breathe easier with the help of aromatherapy.

Tia Mowry’s vitamin brand has formulas for the entire family, but most importantly, Anser features an immunity support collection (also available as a two-bottle bundle) to help bolster health and energy. A subscription will remind them to take their vitamins— and currently, it’s 15 percent off.

Those who know, know the multitude of benefits by sea moss, a bonafide superfood in the form of macro-algae . This premium brand is harvested and processed “The Jamaican Way, ” and “ is packed [with] 102 minerals, vitamins, irons, collagen,” working to fight infections and inflammation while building immunity and energy, along with a host of other benefits.

If they’re going to be spending a lot of time in bed, make it as restful as possible with sumptuous yet simply perfect bedding from Beddley—the Shark Tank-winning brand which claims to have created “the e asiest d uvet c over ever known.”

Of course, since Wortham provided one of the prompts for this gift guide, we’d be remiss if we didn’t recommend Black Futures, the extensive anthology she recently published with Kimberly Drew (aka “ Museum Mammy”), which draws together some of our most incredible creators across mediums to discuss legacy, presence, representation, and yes, the future in over 500 inspired pages . We can’t think of anything better to dig into as they rest and hopefully recuperate—and it will certainly give them plenty to look forward to.

The Glow Up tip: Though we’ve featured several vitamin and wellness brands above , these statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. A physician should always be consulted before starting a new dietary supplement program.