Wrapping Paper Roll Call: Make This the Blackest Friday (to Cyber Monday) Ever

There have been few bright spots to celebrate in 2020—and even those have often been bittersweet. Take, for instance, the unprecedented uptick in interest in Black-owned businesses and creators (something we’ve always been invested in, but we digress) since non-Black America suddenly seemed to wake up to the centuries-old realities of racial inequality this spring—and previously only seen during Black History Month. Better late than never (we guess), but to paraphrase the motto of Black Owned Everything, we’ll still be keeping that same energy “when the trend is over.”
The popular Instagram page was founded and curated by stylist Zerina Akers, who also had a major hand in the formation (pun intended) of Beyoncé’s online directory, Black Parade. An incredible showcase-in-the-making, soon Black Owned Everything will launch its own site for all things Black, beautiful and buyable. In the meantime, if you’re fortunate enough to have a gifting budget this year and weren’t already planning to buy Black, we’re here to help you make this the Blackest Friday ever. Below, a list of dozens of our favorite Black retailers, all of whom are offering deep discounts on their exceptional goods for everyone on your list—including you (because nothing but the best for you and yours, Baby). Of course, many of these deals have already been in progress and will only get better through the weekend, so risk products sellouts if you dare—just make sure to bookmark this post and check back periodically, since we’ll be updating and adding to this list through Monday—Cyber Monday, that is.
Most of all, in this particular holiday weekend of thanks-giving, please remember that the ability to give is a profound gift in and of itself this year. When you buy Black, you’re giving our entrepreneurs a chance to survive—and hopefully sustain themselves well into the future, for countless Fridays to come. We’ve hyperlinked each retailer for your click-through convenience. Enjoy!
Accessories & Jewelry
AfroPick: 30% off and Free Shipping - no code necessary
ByChari: 20% off on all jewelry with code THANKFUL
E-Marie Travel: 20% off on all accessories with code OPRAH
Loza Tam: Buy a Luxe Turban, get a Dutch Wax for free w/code BOGO2020
Grace Eleyae: BOGO free sitewide - No Code Needed
Leila + Mae: 15% off with code DRIPS; Spend $100 get 20% off entire purchase
Privé Reveaux: 30% off this eyewear brand co-owned by Jamie Foxx w/code THANKFUL30
Simone I. Smith: Free 2-Day Shipping; 50% off plus additional 20% off on select jewelry with code THANKFUL
Tribal Eyes: $25 off $160 worth of eyewear, $30 off $175, $50 off 250, $100 off $500 with codes: TRIBE25, TRIBE30, TRIBE50, TRIBE100
Wrap Life: Up to 50% off sitewide - no code needed
Apparel/Footwear
Autumn Adeigbo: Free shipping and 25% off sitewide w/code AAHOLIDAY25 through 11/30
Da Spot: 15% off with the code DASPOTNYC15
Fenty Maison: 50% off a wide selection of previous releases
Iconi: Up to 40% off on activewear - no code needed
In x Out Apparel: 30% off entire store through 11/27 with code BF30
Jessica Rich Collection: 15% sitewide with the code NOVEMBER
KaAn’s Designs: 20% off with code OPRAH
LaSette: 30% off all lingerie at checkout
Lemlem: Up to 80% off
LFLS Shoes: 15% Off with code BLK
Liberté: 30% off orders of $100; free gift over $150
Love Dot: 40% all Nigerian goods with the code: THANKYOU; KAMALA - 25% off entire store through 1/20/21
Nappy Head Club: over 20% discounts sitewide
OnKarri: 20% off sitewide with code SAVE
Phenomenal: 20% off select styles
Pyer Moss: Up to 50% off at SSENSE
Rochelle Porter: 20% off + Free Shipping with code TURKEY20
Rue107: 25% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY25
S by Serena: Extra 25% off all sale - free shipping over $150
Sadé + Shaniya: Discounts on various collections through 11/29: 15% TLG w/code SSBF20TLG; 20% MORAS w/code SSBF20MORA; 25% MERCH w/code SSBF20MERCH
Savage x Fenty: 65% off sitewide
The Folklore: 25% all sale items through 11/30
Tori Soudan: 20% off with code THANKFUL
Ubuntu Life: 25% applied at checkout - No code needed
Viva La Silk: 20% off all November with code VIVALASCARVES
Beauty/Grooming
241 Cosmetics: 20% off sitewide with code OPRAH
4C Only: 15% off everything with code 4CBLACK
54 Thrones: Buy one get one 54% off w/code BOGO54; 25% off sitewide Cyber Monday
Ace Beauté: 45% off sitewide (at checkout) with code THANKS20
Alaffia: BOGO 50% off with code GIVEGOOD
Beauty Bakerie: 40% off sitewide
Bee Cosmetics: BOGO Free - Lippies
Bevel: 20% off sitewide - No code needed - T&Cs apply
Bolden Beauty: 30% off sitewide with code BLKF30
Bread Beauty Supply: 15% off sitewide - No code needed
Briogeo: 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY
Carol’s Daughter: Up to 50% sitewide - No code needed
Coloured Raine: 30%-90% off sitewide - No code needed
CurlMix: Specials on kits
Curls: $5 Deals through 11/29
Danessa Myricks: Up to 50% off sitewide
EcoSlay: 30% OFF all day & 40% OFF from midnight through 2AM EST - 11/27 only
Fancy Free Hair & Skin: 50% off & extra 15% off marked items - discount applied at checkout with code CJR
Fenty Beauty: 30% off through 11/30
Hue Noir: Holiday Flash Sale: 50% off through Cyber Monday; Free shipping on new collection; code HOLIDAY2020
Juvia’s Place: $6 super sale and 50% deals off sitewide - No code needed
Kaleidoscope Hair Products: Various deals while supplies last
Lilly’s Shea: Buy One Get One Free
Miss Jessie’s: Buy one, get one 50% off on any full-size product with code BOGO5020
Oui the People: 10% off starter shaving sets; free gifts with purchase
Oyin Handmade: 30% off with code BF30 - orders over $60 ship free in continental US
Pat McGrath Labs: 25% off orders less than $150 / 30% off orders more than 150
Pattern Beauty: 25 % off sitewide
Pear Nova: 20% off holiday essentials kit with code OPRAH
Perfecting Your Presence Lashes: 20% off PYP eyelash box with code OPRAH
Pholk Beauty: 30% sitewide, no code needed
Scotch Porter: Buy One, Get One Free
Shani Darden: 20% off Sitewide, no code necessary
Shea Radiance: 30% + Free Shipping on orders of $50 or with code SHEA2020
TPH by Taraji: 25% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY25
Uoma Beauty: Up to 63% off select products - No code needed
Food
Blk & Bold: 20% off at checkout with code BLK20
Cup of Té: 20% off Oprah’s Favorite Luxe Tea Set with code OPRAH
Harlem Chocolate Factory: 50% off sitewide / $45 off gift sets - No code necessary
Lush Yummies: 20% off on pies sitewide with code OPRAH
Mama’s Biscuits: Various deals on biscuits; free shipping over $45
My Fabulous Food: 20% off sitewide with code OPRAH
Sun Goddess Wines: $20 off $50 of Mary J. Blige’s wines with code TURKEY20
Trufflin’: 20% off sitewide with code BFTRUFFLIN20
Home/Lifestyle
Blk + Grn: 20% off sale - No code needed
Effortless Composition: 30% off sitewide with code BF30
Garden24: 30% off most products; Prints, BOGO Free
Global Attic: Thurs. Night/Fri: GLOBALBLK25; Sat/Sun: GLOBALWKE20; Mon: CYBERATTIC15
Izzy & Liv: 50% off holiday sweatshirts; 20% off sitewide with code: STEAL20
Ivory Paper Co.: 30% off sitewide - no code needed
Kaiem: 30% off everything
Reyna Noriega: 15% off prints and more with code LOVE15; Free Shipping over $40 with the code FREESHIP
Studio Badge: 20% off with the code SBTHANKS
Trill Paws: 20% off all dog tags - No code needed
Kids/Games
A Kid’s Book About Series: 20% off all books - No code needed
Puzzle Huddle: 20% applied at checkout - No code needed
Wellness
Anser: 25% off sitewide at Tia Mowry’s wellness brand + free gift with purchase of $50 or more (applied at check out)
Golde: 20% off sitewide with code SUPER20; free shipping over $35
Smile Natural: 35% OFF ALL Oral Care Products, 25% OFF ALL Other Items
Re-Spin: Discounts on all fitness bundles and journals at Halle Berry’s wellness site; spend $100, get a $25
Womy: 25% off all teas - No code needed
All of the Above...
Afrikea: Up to 70% off across vendors sitewide - No code needed
Virtual Black Business Day: 200 Black businesses are participating in this online one-day sale organized by Cynthia Daniels and Co. Tickets available here.
