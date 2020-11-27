Wrapping Paper Roll Call: Make This the Blackest Friday (to Cyber Monday) Ever

Photo : Pixel Shot ( Shutterstock )

There have been few bright spots to celebrate in 2020—and even those have often been bittersweet. Take, for instance, the unprecedented uptick in interest in Black-owned businesses and creators (something we’ve always been invested in, but we digress) since non-Black America suddenly seemed to wake up to the centuries-old realities of racial inequality this spring—and previously only seen during Black History Month. Better late than never (we guess), but to paraphrase the motto of Black Owned Everything, we’ll still be keeping that same energy “when the trend is over.”

The popular Instagram page was founded and curated by stylist Zerina Akers, who also had a major hand in the formation (pun intended) of Beyoncé’s online directory, Black Parade. An incredible showcase-in-the-making, soon Black Owned Everything will launch its own site for all things Black, beautiful and buyable. In the meantime, if you’re fortunate enough to have a gifting budget this year and weren’t already planning to buy Black, we’re here to help you make this the Blackest Friday ever. Below, a list of dozens of our favorite Black retailers, all of whom are offering deep discounts on their exceptional goods for everyone on your list—including you (because nothing but the best for you and yours, Baby). Of course, many of these deals have already been in progress and will only get better through the weekend, so risk products sellouts if you dare—just make sure to bookmark this post and check back periodically, since we’ll be updating and adding to this list through Monday—Cyber Monday, that is.

Most of all, in this particular holiday weekend of thanks-giving, please remember that the ability to give is a profound gift in and of itself this year. When you buy Black, you’re giving our entrepreneurs a chance to survive—and hopefully sustain themselves well into the future, for countless Fridays to come. We’ve hyperlinked each retailer for your click-through convenience. Enjoy!

Accessories & Jewelry

AfroPick: 30% off and Free Shipping - no code necessary

ByChari: 20% off on all jewelry with code THANKFUL

E-Marie Travel: 20% off on all accessories with code OPRAH

Loza Tam: Buy a Luxe Turban, get a Dutch Wax for free w/code BOGO2020

Grace Eleyae: BOGO free sitewide - No Code Needed

Leila + Mae: 15% off with code DRIPS; Spend $100 get 20% off entire purchase

Privé Reveaux: 30% off this eyewear brand co-owned by Jamie Foxx w/code THANKFUL30

Simone I. Smith: Free 2-Day Shipping; 50% off plus additional 20% off on select jewelry with code THANKFUL

Tribal Eyes: $25 off $160 worth of eyewear, $30 off $175, $50 off 250, $100 off $500 with codes: TRIBE25, TRIBE30, TRIBE50, TRIBE100

Wrap Life: Up to 50% off sitewide - no code needed

Autumn Adeigbo: Free shipping and 25% off sitewide w/code AAHOLIDAY25 through 11/30

Da Spot: 15% off with the code DASPOTNYC15

Fenty Maison: 50% off a wide selection of previous releases

Iconi: Up to 40% off on activewear - no code needed

In x Out Apparel: 30% off entire store through 11/27 with code BF30



Jessica Rich Collection: 15% sitewide with the code NOVEMBER

KaAn’s Designs: 20% off with code OPRAH

LaSette: 30% off all lingerie at checkout

Lemlem: Up to 80% off

LFLS Shoes: 15% Off with code BLK

Liberté: 30% off orders of $100; free gift over $150

Love Dot: 40% all Nigerian goods with the code: THANKYOU; KAMALA - 25% off entire store through 1/20/21



Nappy Head Club: over 20% discounts sitewide

OnKarri: 20% off sitewide with code SAVE

Phenomenal: 20% off select styles

Pyer Moss: Up to 50% off at SSENSE

Rochelle Porter: 20% off + Free Shipping with code TURKEY20

Rue107: 25% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY25

S by Serena: Extra 25% off all sale - free shipping over $150

Sadé + Shaniya: Discounts on various collections through 11/29: 15% TLG w/code SSBF20TLG; 20% MORAS w/code SSBF20MORA; 25% MERCH w/code SSBF20MERCH

Savage x Fenty: 65% off sitewide

The Folklore: 25% all sale items through 11/30

Tori Soudan: 20% off with code THANKFUL

Ubuntu Life: 25% applied at checkout - No code needed

Viva La Silk: 20% off all November with code VIVALASCARVES

241 Cosmetics: 20% off sitewide with code OPRAH

4C Only: 15% off everything with code 4CBLACK

54 Thrones: Buy one get one 54% off w/code BOGO54; 25% off sitewide Cyber Monday

Ace Beauté: 45% off sitewide (at checkout) with code THANKS20

Alaffia: BOGO 50% off with code GIVEGOOD

Beauty Bakerie: 40% off sitewide



Bee Cosmetics: BOGO Free - Lippies

Bevel: 20% off sitewide - No code needed - T&Cs apply

Bolden Beauty: 30% off sitewide with code BLKF30

Bread Beauty Supply: 15% off sitewide - No code needed

Briogeo: 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY

Carol’s Daughter: Up to 50% sitewide - No code needed

Coloured Raine: 30%-90% off sitewide - No code needed

CurlMix: Specials on kits

Curls: $5 Deals through 11/29

Danessa Myricks: Up to 50% off sitewide

EcoSlay: 30% OFF all day & 40% OFF from midnight through 2AM EST - 11/27 only

Fancy Free Hair & Skin: 50% off & extra 15% off marked items - discount applied at checkout with code CJR

Fenty Beauty: 30% off through 11/30

Hue Noir: Holiday Flash Sale: 50% off through Cyber Monday; Free shipping on new collection; code HOLIDAY2020



Juvia’s Place: $6 super sale and 50% deals off sitewide - No code needed

Kaleidoscope Hair Products: Various deals while supplies last

Lilly’s Shea: Buy One Get One Free

Miss Jessie’s: Buy one, get one 50% off on any full-size product with code BOGO5020

Oui the People: 10% off starter shaving sets; free gifts with purchase

Oyin Handmade: 30% off with code BF30 - orders over $60 ship free in continental US

Pat McGrath Labs: 25% off orders less than $150 / 30% off orders more than 150

Pattern Beauty: 25 % off sitewide

Pear Nova: 20% off holiday essentials kit with code OPRAH

Perfecting Your Presence Lashes: 20% off PYP eyelash box with code OPRAH

Pholk Beauty: 30% sitewide, no code needed

Scotch Porter: Buy One, Get One Free

Shani Darden: 20% off Sitewide, no code necessary

Shea Radiance: 30% + Free Shipping on orders of $50 or with code SHEA2020

TPH by Taraji: 25% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY25

Uoma Beauty: Up to 63% off select products - No code needed

Food

Blk & Bold: 20% off at checkout with code BLK20

Cup of Té: 20% off Oprah’s Favorite Luxe Tea Set with code OPRAH

Harlem Chocolate Factory: 50% off sitewide / $45 off gift sets - No code necessary

Lush Yummies: 20% off on pies sitewide with code OPRAH

Mama’s Biscuits: Various deals on biscuits; free shipping over $45

My Fabulous Food: 20% off sitewide with code OPRAH

Sun Goddess Wines: $20 off $50 of Mary J. Blige’s wines with code TURKEY20

Trufflin’: 20% off sitewide with code BFTRUFFLIN20

Blk + Grn: 20% off sale - No code needed

Effortless Composition: 30% off sitewide with code BF30

Garden24: 30% off most products; Prints, BOGO Free

Global Attic: Thurs. Night/Fri: GLOBALBLK25; Sat/Sun: GLOBALWKE20; Mon: CYBERATTIC15

Izzy & Liv: 50% off holiday sweatshirts; 20% off sitewide with code: STEAL20

Ivory Paper Co.: 30% off sitewide - no code needed

Kaiem: 30% off everything

Reyna Noriega: 15% off prints and more with code LOVE15; Free Shipping over $40 with the code FREESHIP

Studio Badge: 20% off with the code SBTHANKS

Trill Paws: 20% off all dog tags - No code needed

A Kid’s Book About Series: 20% off all books - No code needed

Puzzle Huddle: 20% applied at checkout - No code needed



Wellness

Anser: 25% off sitewide at Tia Mowry’s wellness brand + free gift with purchase of $50 or more (applied at check out)



Golde: 20% off sitewide with code SUPER20; free shipping over $35

Smile Natural: 35% OFF ALL Oral Care Products, 25% OFF ALL Other Items

Re-Spin: Discounts on all fitness bundles and journals at Halle Berry’s wellness site; spend $100, get a $25



Womy: 25% off all teas - No code needed

All of the Above...

Afrikea: Up to 70% off across vendors sitewide - No code needed

Virtual Black Business Day: 200 Black businesses are participating in this online one-day sale organized by Cynthia Daniels and Co. Tickets available here.