You Can Keep Buying Sweatsuits Because Zendaya Has Preemptively Been Named 'Most Fashionable Woman of 2021'

We may only be four days into 2021, but if you’re already tired, you’re not alone (aye, Slack was down for us today, too). After all, while the year has (finally!) changed, the circumstances have not: We’re still in the midst of a global pandemic (with another surge, no less), police and civilian racial profilers alike are still disproportionately targeting Black and Brown people, and for the next 16 days, we will still be suffering under the most insufferable and incompetent president to ever do it—and that’s saying a lot.

Thankfully, it’s a slow news day here at The Glow Up, and there’s more good news: If you were wondering what to wear to our ongoing shitshow as you keep your fingers and everything else crossed for brighter days ahead, you needn’t abandon your extensive and extremely comfortable collection of leisurewear just yet. Proving she will continue her reign as fashion’s MVP, Zendaya has apparently already seized the title of “most fashionable woman of 2021,” so named by Harper’s Bazaar UK after the star trended on Saturday for posting a picture of herself in yet another variation on one of her favorite silhouettes, the suit. This time, it was a grey suit and satin bustier from Alexandre Vauthier’s Spring/Summer 2020 Couture collection (also known as the seasons that COVID forgot).

The image garnered nearly 9 million likes, including raves from fellow fashionistas Naomi Campbell, Ebonee Davis, Storm Reid and Jeremy O. Harris—all of whom are presumably comfortable with Zendaya retaining the title this year. Frankly, we’re relieved that this has already been established, since, despite irrationally stocking our wardrobes with any number of items we have nowhere to wear yet, it’s nice to know Zendaya will be making the effort in our stead (she’s 24; she has the energy).

What does this mean for the rest of us? Well, it means we can keep scouring the internet for lounge sets and anything fleece, spandex-infused, tie-dyed, or with an adjustable waistband, because just like our favorite hoodie, Zendaya’s got us covered.