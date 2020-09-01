You Ready for Some Wet Ass Paris? Cardi's Balenciaga Campaign Billboard Unveiled on the Louvre

A picture taken on September 1, 2020, shows Cardi B, the new face of Balenciaga fashion brand, on a billboard on a wall of the Louvre Museum in Paris. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP) (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images) Photo : Stephane de Sakutin/AFP ( Getty Images )

Leave it to Cardi B to give new meaning to the idiom “French kiss.” The “WAP” rapper may still be riding high from making Hot 100 history, despite having been knocked from Billboard’s top spot this week by BTS’s latest release. But she has a new win to celebrate, as she was just revealed to be the new face of Balenciaga via a billboard of a different sort—in Paris.

Advertisement

“Ya lookin at the face of a Balenciaga campaign!” the star captioned a post on Instagram. “I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS! Wish I was there to see it in person!”



Advertisement

In the vividly hued imagery, Cardi, clad in a blue-black evening gown and gloves with a sleek bob to match, reclines amid a technicolor ground of ultra-green faux grass, a red playground slide, and a bevy of yellow, orange and green toys—including a Black baby doll and Barbie in yellow clothing. All that’s missing from the playful scene is daughter Kulture. Oh, yeah—there’s also a Kulture-sized white Neo Classic Balenciaga bag in the lower lefthand corner, in case you forgot what we’re supposed to be buying here.

Frankly, we admit to being a little surprised to hear Cardi is shilling bags for Balenciaga, since the artist has most often been affiliated with the famed Hermes Birkin, even receiving several at a time from rapper husband Offset (and of course, in true Mommy and Mini style, Kulture received one, too). And in celebration of the success of “WAP,” Cardi even gifted a customized Birkin to her song mate, Megan Thee Stallion.

But if anyone knows about securing multiple bags, it’s the woman who has reportedly amassed an over $20 million fortune in less than 5 years. And following in the footsteps of another “Bill Gates in the making,” Cardi’s massive Balenciaga billboard was unveiled on an exterior wall of the Louvre Museum, automatically making this campaign a work of art.