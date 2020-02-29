You Want Fries With That? Nike Fuels the Coming 2 America Craze With a McDowell's-Inspired Blazer Mid

Screenshot : The Sneaker Addict ( YouTube )

Of the numerous reasons we’re looking forward to the long-awaited follow-up to the late-’80s classic Coming to America, the cutely-named Coming 2 America, how the iconic style of the original will be reimagined for a new generation. Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter will no doubt bring the heat onscreen, but plenty of retailers are getting into the reboot’s action off-screen, as well.

Over All-Star weekend, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo debuted a Nike Zoom Freak 1 and matching tracksuit inspired by the film’s fictional McDowell’s franchise (a hilarious rip-off of McDonald’s). Now, Nike is at it again, giving us an “Employee of the Month” riff on the Blazer Mid in the iconic plaid of the McDowell’s uniform—complete with its own version of the “golden arcs” (plaid beret and bow-tie not included).

As style site Modern Notoriety reports:



Just like the Zoom Freak 1, this Blazer Mid is dressed in a red plaid inspired by Eddie Murphy’s uniform while working at Mcdowell’s in the 1988 film Coming To America. The shoe also feature yellow embroidered Swooshes on the sides panels and blue canvas on the eyestay and heels. The sockliner is constructed from a green leather “Coming to America” branding is printed on the heels.

Can you kick it? Yes, you can...that is, if you can find the “Coming to America” Nike Blazer Mid at select retailers. And if all else fails, there’s always eBay.