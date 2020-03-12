Zaya Wade Drops the Mic in Her First Interview Since Coming Out As Transgender: 'It Feels Great'

Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the Better Brothers Los Angeles 6th annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Andrew Toth ( Getty Images )

In the weeks since NBA legend Dwyane Wade revealed that his daughter Zaya identifies as transgender, the 12-year-old has blossomed into an inspiration and a beacon of strength for many throughout the world. And in continuing to live her truth, the preteen made her red carpet debut this weekend at the 6th annual Truth Awards.

Advertisement

While there, the preteen spoke with Where is the Buzz TV about her identify and desire to “experience life to the fullest.”

“It feels great,” she said, alongside parents Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. “I feel like there was always something that was like I was meant to do, but I was never able to find it […] I eventually just stopped looking for it and I think I found it.”

The Truth Awards, which recognize the accomplishments of black men and women within the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, is put on by the organization Better Brothers of Los Angeles.

On the red carpet, Dw ya ne also took a moment to also speak on his responsibility as a parent.

Advertisement

“I think one thing that we’re learning as a family is that we do not have all the answers, but us speaking out and so many others speaking out, it allows for others to be educated, it allows the narrative to change,” Dwyane said. “The more we speak on things, the more we talk about things, so that’s all we’re doing. As we’re becoming educated, we’re trying to educate. So that’s a part of us being allies, is helping to change the narrative and educate.”

Zaya also made it a point to stress the importance of taking comfort in “knowing who you are truly and being able to show other people who you are.”

Advertisement

“That’s just what it’s all about,” she said.

You can watch the interview in its entirety below.