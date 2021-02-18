Zendaya Will Be Honored With the SeeHer Award at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards

Zendaya attends the Bulgari New York Fashion Week party on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Photo : Charles Sykes/Invision/AP ( AP )

We have some euphoric news! Zendaya, who is most certainly taking over the ‘20 and ‘21, will be honored with the SeeHer Award at the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards!

Led by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), SeeHer is a global movement dedicated to accurate portrayals of women and girls in media. Its annual award “recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement, to push boundaries, defy stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape.”



This year’s SeeHer award will be presented by Zendaya’s Malcolm & Marie co-star John David Washington. With this new honor, Zendaya will be joining previous SeeHer Award honorees such as Viola Davis, Kristen Bell, Claire Foy and Gal Gadot. Plus, the Critics Choice Award film nominations were announced earlier this month and Zendaya is in the running for the Best Actress award for her performance in Malcolm & Marie.

“We are so proud to be a part of the Critics Choice Awards, and celebrating our fifth SeeHer Award,” Nadine Karp McHugh, President, SeeHer said in a statement via a press release sent to The Root. “We are delighted to be presenting the award to Zendaya, who is such a strong representation of what it means to be a woman in 2021. One of the busiest rising stars in Hollywood—with a generation of Disney Channel fans, Marvel devotees and Euphoria evangelists—she is a role model and leading voice of her generation. From being the youngest actress to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to using her platform to advocate for Black women in Hollywood, she is showing the next generation that you are never too young to use your voice to make a difference. Inspiring girls everywhere to see themselves in their full potential, Zendaya represents everything SeeHer is.”



Along with carrying double-buzz with HBO’s Euphoria and Netflix’s Malcolm & Marie, Zendaya is currently working on the third Spider-Man film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Though details of the much-anticipated project are still being kept top secret, we’re sure she’ll continue to showcase the badass-ness of her character MJ on-screen.



Congrats to Zendaya; this is well deserved! The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Taye Diggs will air live on The CW on Sunday, March 7, at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

