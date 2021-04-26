‘Our Shared Intention Was the Truth:’ Oprah Finally Speaks Out On Revealing Interview With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Screenshot : YouTube/CBS This Morning

Back in March, the world got a good look into what life at Buckingham Palace had been like for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

During the hour and a half Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Special, the couple spoke on everything from their decision to leave the royal family and what life over in the States would be like to more shocking revelations about their son Archie and Meghan’s mental health struggles (Which caused a chain of reactions, thanks to two very ignorant white folks). Since those revelations, Oprah herself has been surprisingly quiet in the aftermath—or, at least she was.

PureWow reports that during a conversation with Nancy O’Dell last week, Oprah finally opened up about her conversation with Harry and Meghan and explained why the impact was much greater than what she could have ever imagined.

“The reason why it was such a powerful interview…What makes it powerful is when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open, as vulnerable, as truthful as they were,” Oprah explained in part. “The reason the interview was what it was because they answered the way they did. I didn’t see Meghan and Harry before but I did text them and say that their intention is [a] very important part to me, tell me what your intention is so that we can be aligned in our goal,” she recalled. “Our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible.”

She added, “I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have. I did a lot of preparation for that. It was really important to me that what we put out there in the world was put out into the world at the time that everybody could see it and that things didn’t leak and things weren’t misconstrued before the actual interview happened. I remember when we finished doing the interview, and that interview was 3 hours and 20 minutes I think, I stood up and said to the crew, ‘We all know what was said here and how important it is to have a trust to the people who just shared that so I’m hoping you all will not go out into the world and share what has happened here.’ And nobody did. So as we were releasing clips to CBS, we were releasing them in such a way that whatever was being put out there could not be exploited.”

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Special garnered over 17 million views in the US and a massive 61 million worldwide.