Royal Flush: Prince William Says Royal Family Is 'Very Much Not Racist' and Sharon Osbourne Rinses Off Piers Morgan's Racism With White Tears

Prince William visits School21, a school in east London, Thursday March 11, 2021; Sharon Osbourne arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Photo : Justin Tallis/Pool via AP ( AP ) , Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP ( AP )

As expected, this past weekend’s widely-watched (and discussed!) tell-all interview, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special inspired some sort of a Royal Watch Cinematic Universe (or RWCU, for short). Since the special aired on Sunday night, so many more chapters of this saga have emerged.

Advertisement

Because of that, we at The Root have found ourselves having to compile some of them into a British bundle deal, especially since so many of the incidents are related in some way. That is the case for two of our next leading stars of the controversy—Prince William and Sharon Osbourne, who each recently went on their own “Racism Retraction” tour.



Princely Public Relations

Earlier this week, the royal family issued their official statement on the matter, noting they would handle the situation privately.



Similar to Prince Charles making a visual (albeit passive aggressive) statement “proving” he is so not racist—he’s willing to be photographed with a bunch of Black folks while advocating for vaccines—the next-in-line senior royal Prince William was bound to speak on the matter at some point. On Thursday, while visiting a London school and making sure he was accompanied by a Black person, Prince William addressed reporters regarding the racism accusations.



“Can you just let me know if the royal family is racist, sir?” the reporter asked (deftly, if I do say so myself), as William walked by.



“We’re very much not a racist family,” William replied with a quick return to his walk.

Advertisement

And there you have it! The Royal Racist Revolutionary War is averted! Sure, Jan.

Advertisement

William also confirmed that he hasn’t spoken with Prince Harry yet since the interview—where Harry confirmed that there is “space” between the two brothers—but that he plans to do so.



The British Are Crying! The British Are Crying!

As you may know by now, Piers “Tears” Morgan’s entire personality has been presenting himself as an unhinged troll completely obsessed with attacking Meghan, no matter the day’s topic. For those of you playing at home, yes, this all stems from that way-back-in-the-day time he had drinks with her and she left to go to a party where she eventually met her future husband, Harry. Piers, the very definition of an entitled emu who thought he had a fucking chance with Meghan, still clings onto the fact he never spoke to again after that. Well, that’s the way the biscuit crumbles, bitch! Anyway, Morgan dedicated his entire useless platform to exacting revenge on her after that—so much so, that Meghan herself was among the people who made formal complaints to broadcaster ITV for his continued harassment.



Advertisement

On Tuesday, Sharon publicly defended her friend on Twitter writing, “@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”

Advertisement

Sharon further discussed the matter on The Talk, which she co-hosts along with Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth.



“I will ask you again Sheryl! I’ve been asking you during the break—and don’t try and cry because if anyone should be crying, it should be me!” Sharon had the audacity to say, while demanding Sheryl educate her on how Piers was racist, specifically asking her to point out racist things he’s said as if Sheryl’s some sort of Piers-Wikipedia when Sharon is the one with the personal relationship and knows damn well what her fuckboy friend is like. The whole exchange prompted Sheryl to gracefully explain just how Piers’ attacks are steeped in racism.

Advertisement

“It is not the exact words of racism, it’s the implication and the reaction to it,” Sheryl responded. “To not want to address that because she is a Black woman and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem like less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist.” Sheryl then made a note to clarify that she doesn’t want viewers to assume that the other hosts are attacking Sharon for being racist, to which Sharon scoffed and said it was too late for that.



Advertisement

My GOD. The superhero strength with which white women are always able to victimize themselves and in turn burden Black women with the whitely weaponized weight of their tears is enough to spearhead a micro-aggressive Marvel franchise. To take a phrase from the Brits...bloody hell.

Advertisement

Anyway, is it time for afternoon tea, yet?

